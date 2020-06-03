Chick-fil-A CEO addresses George Floyd protests, calls for 'dialogue and healing'

Chick-fil-A’s CEO has shared his thoughts on recent protests across the country in the wake of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd while in police custody.

Dan Cathy recently published a blog calling on people with power and influence -- which he identifies himself as having -- to use their resources to help heal the country. He wrote about how recent conversations about race and privilege affected him.

The post appeared on his personal LinkedIn page and was titled, “Use Your Power and Influence.” Cathy discusses how he’s recently heard the phrases “I am tired” and “use your privilege” many times in conversations with black friends.

STARBUCKS VOWS TO CONFRONT RACISM AMID GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS, TWITTER POST DECLARES

“What I have come to understand is that they are tired of the violence, abuse and injustice,” Cathy wrote. “They are tired, because no amount of kneeling or marching seems to truly address what has ailed our country for generations: A controverted view of race, which is sometimes overt and sometimes subtle but always destructive.”

The post goes on to discuss how Chick-fil-A has worked to improve “the most distressed zip code in Georgia,” which he says is located near the prosperous downtown of Atlanta. On top of opening a Chick-fil-A in the area, the company has also donated money and resources to local businesses and institutions and is helping locals plan the redevelopment of the area.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Cathy wrote: “Despair and hopelessness have always been a part of the human experience. In the book of Nehemiah, found in the Old Testament, we read about the conviction of the cupbearer of the king, who became aware of the plight of his people in Jerusalem. His conviction moved him to action to be a catalyst for the renaissance in his homeland.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post concluded: “The most dangerous person in the world is a person with no hope. Let’s open the door to dialogue and healing.”