In Chicago, Democratic National Convention guests get treated to giant cheesecakes

Democratic National Convention guests were treated to a pair of giant cheesecakes over the weekend, courtesy of a long-running Chicago restaurant chain.

Eli's Cheesecake, founded in Chicago 40 years ago, served up the two 1,000-pound cheesecakes this past Saturday and Sunday.

The first colossal cheesecake was served on Saturday night for attendees of the DNC media party at the Navy Pier, while Sunday's dessert was for the delegates.

Marc Schulman, president of Eli's Cheesecake and the only son of the late Chicago restaurateur Eli Schulman, told Fox News Digital that the cakes were more than just a massive centerpiece at the events.

"It's not just for show," he told Fox News Digital. "It's also to be eaten and consumed."

Jamie Harrison, chair of the DNC, and Christy George, executive director of the Chicago DNC host committee, cut the cakes, which Schulman said could feed about 3,000 people each night.

Schulman told Fox News Digital it was a tiring and laborious process but also "really fun" and a "great way to welcome people to our hometown."

Ivanna Yatskiv, the cakes' decorator, is a refugee from war-torn Ukraine, Schulman said.

Forty percent of Eli's Cheesecake employees are actually Ukrainian refugees, he mentioned.

Eli's Cheesecake is accustomed to creating celebratory cakes, including the inaugurations of Chicago native and former President Barack Obama — but this was the first time it's been tasked with making back-to-back giant ones.

"Each one had to be totally different," Schulman said.

The Chicago-style cheesecake recipe – known for its caramelization, creamy texture and shortbread cookie crust – made its debut at the inaugural Taste of Chicago in 1980.

Marc Schulman eventually left his legal career behind to carry on his father's legacy by opening the first Eli's Cheesecake, a spinoff of Eli's the Place for Steak, in 1984.

Schulman said his employees had a busy weekend and were plenty tired, but they were back at work on Monday morning prepping for the DNC, an event expected to attract 50,000 visitors to Chicago, according to city tourism officials.

"It's a city that thrives on conventions and hospitality," Schulman said. "You know, whatever the political party, we're happy people are here."

Eli's Cheesecake projects that convention attendees will have consumed more than 5,400 pounds of its signature dessert by the time the DNC concludes.

"And for us to have a small part of it with a big cheesecake, it certainly feels very good," Schulman said.

The convention runs from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22, 2024.