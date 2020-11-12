Expand / Collapse search
Cheetos releases 1st ever holiday cookbook with recipes by top chefs

Celebrity chefs Anne Burrell and Richard Blais among the contributors to the edition

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
If you’re already planning on snagging a copy of the upcoming Mountain Dew cookbook, you may want to earmark some funds for this one, as well.  

The cheesiest snack around is launching its very first holiday cookbook – and, yes, it comes with a Cheetos twist on seasonal classics like tamales and mashed potatoes. However, in this cheesy collection, they’re known as “Flamin’ Hot Tamales” and “Mashed Paw-tatoes,” referencing mascot Chester Cheetah’s paws.

“For years the Cheetos brands’ passionate fanbase has inspired us with their creative use of Cheetos as a cheesy, crunchy or spicy recipe ingredient, so we’re thrilled to return the favor with these exclusive holiday recipes,” said Rachel Ferdinando, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America.

A version of mashed potatoes is featured in the limited-edition cookbook.

A version of mashed potatoes is featured in the limited-edition cookbook. (Frito Lay)

Celebrity chefs Anne Burrell, Richard Blais, Ronnie Woo and Casey Webb have each contributed to the 22 elevated Cheetos-based recipes, which include appetizers, entrees, side dishes, desserts and cocktails for the adult Cheetos fan.

The limited-edition “BON-APPE-CHEETOS: A Holiday Cookbook by Chester & Friends” launched Thursday. Clunky pun aside, to secure a copy, fans have to donate a minimum of $35 to World Central Kitchen for their Chefs of America COVID-19 food relief program in order to receive one -- while supplies last. Donations will raise funds in support of restaurant workers who have been impacted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can secure a copy and get all 22 recipes by first making a donation to the World Cetral Kitchen.

Fans can secure a copy and get all 22 recipes by first making a donation to the World Cetral Kitchen. (Frito Lay)

Those who are unable to score a copy of the short cookbook can still whip up some Cheetos concoctions by way of Cheetos' parent company -- PepsiCo -- which has a new recipe website for all of the Frito-Lays brands. 

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.