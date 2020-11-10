Mountain Dew is releasing a cookbook, here's what's inside

Sometimes a cook needs a secret ingredient to make a dish pop, like a squirt of lime or a dash of cinnamon. Maybe your next secret ingredient could be Mountain Dew.

The soda brand is about to release the “Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes,” a collection of about 40 recipes either made by fans, inspired by fans or just enjoyed by fans. It’s a celebration of Mountain Dew just ahead of the brand’s 80th anniversary.

The recipes cover a wide range of cooking skill levels, according to the company. Recipes in the book include dishes like green pancakes, green eggs and ham, salsas, barbecue sauces, Mountain Dew-infused pickles, jalapeno poppers and Mountain Dew slushies.

Some recipes use other sodas from the Mountain Dew family, like Code Red brisket and Livewire-brined turkey. There’s also a mozzarella bites recipe that uses both Mountain Dew and fellow PepsiCo brand Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crumbs.

Nicole Portwood, Mountain Dew’s vice president of marketing, called the book “the long-overdue love letter” to fans of the soda and creations they’ve made with Mountain Dew.

There are a lot more Mountain Dew-based recipes available online than one might expect. Some of the more popular options include apple dumplings, cake and cocktails.

“The relationship between MTN DEW and our fandom is the most exciting partnership, and we’ve continued to draw inspiration from these amazing people and to try to pay back the love they show us every single day,” Portwood said in a press release. “Our fans have been creating delicious, outrageous and genuinely mind-blowing recipes with MTN DEW for years.”

The cookbook will be available for sale for a limited time on the Mountain Dew online store the week of Nov. 16, according to the company. It will cost $30.