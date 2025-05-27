Celebrity chefs shred Diddy's 'travesty' of putting applesauce on burgers

Applesauce is a food commonly fed to babies and a popular snack for children. It's also apparently a favorite of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

During testimony last Thursday at Combs' ongoing sex-trafficking trial, a former employee of Combs said that the rapper "loves applesauce and eats it on the side or top of a lot of things," according to People magazine.

"Cheeseburgers?" defense attorney Marc Agnifilo asked.

"Cheeseburgers being one of them," replied George Kaplan, the former assistant.

The burger topping is prompting reaction from some celebrity chefs, including Andrew Zimmern, who recently shared his opinions with TMZ about Diddy's unusual preference.

"I don't like to yuck on anyone's yum, but applesauce on a hamburger is a complete travesty," Zimmern told TMZ.

One chef wondered how this would even work.

California chef and American Gravy owner Andrew Gruel shared his own thoughts from a culinary perspective.

"Anyone who feels inclined to put applesauce on their burgers should seek professional help immediately," Gruel told Fox News Digital this week.

Florida chef Jason Smith, who won the Food Network's "Holiday Baking Championship" in 2016, told Fox News Digital he wonders how that would even work.

"Cold, wet, gritty, sweet applesauce just doesn't seem appealing," he said.

Combs also apparently enjoys ketchup on many foods.

"Ketchup was a big item that he always needed for his food," former Combs assistant David James testified earlier last week, according to People.

James claimed that when they flew to the United Kingdom, he always brought Heinz ketchup along with them because "the tomato sauce [there] didn't meet Combs' standards."

"Were you aware he put applesauce on his cheeseburgers?" Agnifilo asked James during the trial, the magazine reported.

"I was not aware, but I knew he liked applesauce," James replied.

Smith said he wonders if applesauce on burgers could become the newest food trend.

"I mean, after all, we eat applewood smoked bacon on a burger and that works great," Smith said.

"Food trends come and go sometimes when we don't even realize it."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including sex trafficking and racketeering.