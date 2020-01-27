Bush's creates record-breaking 70-layer dip in honor of Super Bowl LIV

Cool beans, bro.

In honor of the upcoming Super Bowl, the folks at Bush’s decided to “reimagine” a popular game-day snack by creating a 70-layer bean dip weighing 1,087 pounds.

In addition, the dip — which comprises “10 unique 7-layer bean dip recipes” stacked on top of one another — was officially recognized as the “largest layered dip” by the Guinness Book of World Records last week, Bush’s confirmed.

PLANTERS KILLS OF MR. PEANUT AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL

“We know the classic 7-layer dip, made with Bush’s Beans, is a fan-favorite for game day snacking celebrations,” explained Kate Rafferty, the consumer experience manager for Bush’s. “Every year at this time we see an increase in searches for recipes, so this year we wanted to put a real twist on the traditional dip and do something fun for our fans while also showcasing the versatility of Bush’s Beans through a wide range of recipes included in the 70-layer bean dip.”

Bush’s has also confirmed exactly which seven-layer dip recipes were used to make its record-breaking tower of game-day grub, which include (starting at the base and working toward the top): a Veggie dip; a Cuban dip; a Caprese dip; a Loaded Baked Potato dip; a Buffalo dip; a Mediterranean dip; a Fiesta dip; a Spicy dip; a BBQ dip; and a Classic dip, the recipe for which is available online.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, in creating this mega-cylinder of tortilla-friendly foodstuffs, Bush’s may have accidentally angered Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was the previous record-holder for “largest layered dip” after helping to create a 540-pound seven-layer dip back in 2017.

That dip, as well as Bush’s, were both donated to local charitable organizations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“To see all 10 of our unique 7-layer bean dip recipes come together in one dish and double the previous Guinness World Record was incredible,” Rafferty added, apparently not concerned in the least about incurring Johnson’s wrath.

“The completed 70-layer bean dip turned out better than we could have imagined and we were thrilled that the record-breaking bean dip was donated to a local charitable organization for all to enjoy.”