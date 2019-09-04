Man shocked to find one single bean in new Heinz can, he claims

A man says he's "bean had" after opening a can of Heinz Baked Beans - and found one bean inside.

Flabbergasted Steve Smith, 41, had recently bought the multipack tin from U.K. supermarket Tesco online and was hoping to cook a quick meal after a busy day.

But the local politician based in Bristol, England was thwarted by a shocking discovery - there was only one bean in the tin. The can was full of bean juice - but only one bean.

"I got back late from a meeting and wanted some food. I poured out the tin and I found one bean,” Smith recalled.

"I thought it was funny - but annoying! It was the last tin we had in the cupboard,” he continued. "I had to have scrambled egg instead."

Smith, a conservative councilman for Westbury-on-Trym and Henleaze, said he eats beans "once every couple of weeks".

He posted a video of the find on Twitter and tagged manufacturer Heinz.

It said: "Hi @HeinzUK. I enjoy "bean juice" as much as the next person, but when I opened a can this evening I was hoping for more than one bean."

"I thought they might see the funny side,” he said of his note to the company.

Heinz has been approached for comment.

On average, a Heinz tin contains 465 beans.

This story was originally published by SWNS.