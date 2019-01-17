Burger King coming for Big Mac with new XL sandwich

Burger King is launching a sandwich big enough to topple its competition – at least that’s what it’s hoping.

The regal fast food chain announced today that it is releasing the Big King XL sandwich that has 175 percent more beef than the McDonald’s Big Mac.

According to a press release for the new hamburger, Burger King wants its guests to “swap their bread for beef” in a pointed attack on the Big Mac, which features three pieces of bread and two hamburger patties.

However, the King wasn't done with its McDonald’s jabs.

To celebrate the launch, Burger King will be offering a free Big King XL in exchange for MacCoins – coins that were handed out by McDonald’s in honor of the Big Mac’s 50th anniversary last year. The MacCoins were good for one free Big Mac sandwich through December 31, 2018. Now Burger King has announced the MacCoins can be used for one more day.

“Now that the MacCoins have expired, Burger King is giving people one more day to use their MacCoins, but this time for the bigger, flame-grilled option.”

On January 18, guests can exchange their coins for a free XL sandwich. MacCoinless customers can still enjoy the new flame-grilled burger, just for a slightly higher price of $5.99.