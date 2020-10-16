British baker slams online influencers seeking free cakes in exchange for 'exposure'

Let them eat cake — and pay for it.

That’s what one fed-up London-based baker has announced to social media influencers asking for free food during the pandemic, as businesses like hers struggle to bounce back from COVID-related shutdowns and profit losses.

Reshmi Bennett, a professional chef and baker, runs Anges de Sucre in London. The shop, known for its confections like pies, pastries and wedding cakes, posted the snarky snub on her business blog, calling on social media influencers to stop fishing for freebies.

“We get hundreds of requests for cake in exchange of exposure. I would ‘thank you for reaching out’ but I won't, because I'm not thankful for your ‘opportunity’ to work for free. And it's also clogging up my DMs and inbox,” Bennett wrote in the post.

The pastry guru goes on to defend her “edible works of art” saying her labor of love is actually expensive to produce. She also says while the exchange may result in free promotion and “likes” on Instagram it seldom translates to actual business and often results in more people asking for free sweets.

“Your followers literally do not care about who the cake maker is,” Bennett wrote. “The few times I have been swayed into caking for free, I received more requests for free cake. I would rather you paid for the cake and didn't post or tag, than the other way round.”

And if her blunt blog post didn’t make it clear enough that all customers would be paying ones, Bennett created a flow chart she titled “Influencer's Guide to Free Cake." It sarcastically details how social media users with followings between 10,000 to 100,00 can request free sweets in exchange for promotion. All of the chart's possible pathways lead to answers like “DIY or go without;” “Go to the supermarket,” and “You are a parasite, no cake for you.”

“Life’s too short to work for likes,” she wrote.