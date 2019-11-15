Boy's viral reaction to winning free Chick-fil-A for a year: 'I like fried chicken!'

An 11-year-old boy’s reaction to getting a year’s worth of free Chick-fil-A has gone viral.

Young Sam Caruana was one of 100 people who waited outside a west New York restaurant in Cheektowaga for a chance to win the coveted prize.

What Caruana didn’t know was that his on-camera response to winning would make him an Internet sensation.

“11-year-old Sam just won free Chick-fil-A for a year,” WGRZ reporter tweeted along with a video interview she conducted with Caruana. “I think we can all relate ...”

Caruana, wearing a Buffalo Bills hoodie, is standing outside in the blistering cold outside the Chick-fil-A store.

“Well, uh, I’m here in the freezing cold getting free chicken sandwiches,” he said. “Because the food tastes great. I mean, it’s chicken, fried chicken, fried chicken. I like fried chicken!”

His interview quickly went viral on Twitter with more than 7 million views and over 20,000 comments.

“He's got a ‘44-year-old divorced dad’ vibe,” one person tweeted. “He speaks for a generation, let him lead us,” another Twitter user wrote.

Another person tweeted, “Kid talks like he has been through life twice already.”

”Calling this kid my hero still doesn't even do him justice. Absolute legend,” another person said.

Caruana went back to the Chick-fil-A store on Thursday to take advantage of his new prize for the first time.

"I was amazed. I didn't realize how viral it was going to go," he said about the video.