Beer festival bans offerings with sexist names, inappropriate labels

A popular beer festival in the U.K. is trying to encourage more female beer drinkers — and they’re attempting to do so by eliminating sexist beer names from their stock.

The Great British Beer Festival, which started August 6 and will run until Saturday, August 10, will no longer allow beer companies to bring in merchandise that disparages women with sexist names.

Of the beers that have been banned by the festival's organizers at the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) are Dizzy Blonde, Slack Alice (which is described as “a little tart”), Leg-Spreader and Village Bike, Metro reported. The ban also includes inappropriate designs of women on the beer labels themselves.

The festival, which will have a selection of about 1,000 beers, ciders, and perries (a hard cider made from pears), said it is taking aim at the crude innuendos after a survey showed 68 percent of women would not purchase beer that appeared to be sexist.

“It’s hard to understand why some brewers would actively choose to alienate the vast majority of their potential customers with material likely to only appeal to a tiny and shrinking percentage,” said Abigail Newton, the national organizer for CAMRA, in a press release. “We need to do more to encourage female beer drinkers, which are currently only 17 percent of the population, despite the fact that they make up more than 50 percent of the potential market.”

Newton called on the industry to “overcome outdated stereotypes” and appeal to a wider audience.

Sophie Atherton, a beer sommelier, told The Guardian she appreciated CAMRA’s gesture, but she's still anticipating backlash from beer fans.

“I’m sure there’ll be the usual backlash — about women having no sense of humor and how it’s all a bit of fun — but that’s rubbish,” she said, calling the offending beers “misogynistic.”

“Women have as much right to enjoy a beer in peace as men do,” she added.