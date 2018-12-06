Beer delivery man ran off with truck full of beer, police say

A delivery driver sent to pick up a load of beer never returned with the alcohol, authorities say.

Jose Jesus Rodriguez was hired by a Turlock-based delivery company to drive a truck to Van Nuys and pick up the kegs, NBC 4 reports.

The owner of the company contacted Los Angeles police Friday to report that Rodriguez hadn’t returned with the product. Over the weekend, he received multiple text messages from Rodriguez, though the truck and beer were still missing.

On Sunday, detectives discovered the truck in West San Fernando Valley with the beer still inside, though Rodriguez had yet to be located as of Wednesday, according to the LAPD.

The delivery driver is described as a five-foot-seven Hispanic male weighing approximately 200 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. The LAPD are asking anyone with information to contact them or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPSor at lacrimestoppers.org.