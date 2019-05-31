Anthony Bourdain's friends propose 'Bourdain Day' in honor of late chef: 'Celebrate Tony’s life'

A couple of Anthony Bourdain’s close buddies are proposing an annual “Bourdain Day” in celebration of their dear friend.

Chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés — both of whom knew Bourdain personally, and appeared on the late chef’s TV series “Parts Unknown” — shared the idea on Thursday via Twitter, telling fans to mark their calendars.

CELEBRITY CHEFS REACT TO BOURDAIN'S SUDDEN PASSING: 'COMPLETE SHOCK'

“June is a very important month,” Ripert says in a video posted to his social media accounts. “On June 25, we all are going to celebrate the birthday of our dear friend and beloved Anthony Bourdain. On June 25th.”

“We want all of you to celebrate Tony’s life,” Andrés, who is standing beside Ripert in the video, said.

Ripert added that he hopes people celebrate by “cheering to Tony” with friends, or sharing their tributes or memories using the hashtag #BourdainDay.

The two chefs then toasted Bourdain themselves and took a sip of what appeared to be beer from a porró-style pitcher.

'FLAVORTOWN POLICE' INTERRUPT GUY FIERI'S WALK OF FAME CEREMONY

It didn’t take long for Bourdain’s fans to applaud the idea, with many promising to remember Bourdain on his birthday.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

As noted by Food & Wine, the Culinary Institute of America — which Bourdain graduated from in 1978 — is also offering an "international culinary experience" scholarship in Bourdain’s name, to coincide with the late chef’s birthday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anthony Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide on June 8, 2018. He was found by Ripert in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France.