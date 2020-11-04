Americans searched for fries, ‘liquor stores near me’ during Election Day, Google trends shows

Election stress eating was a popular pastime on Election Day, according to online searches.

Google trends revealed a report on Twitter that showed searches for “fries near me” and “liquor store me” were at “all-time highs” during Election Day.

Though the carb and adult-themed searches were not even the highest, according to the search tracker. Pizza and Chinese food both took top spots in food searches during the evening of the election.

In fact, nearby Chinese restaurants was such a popular search that it made it as the Top 3 of most searched U.S. Google terms around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The cuisine was only preceded by “exit polls,” which was first more searched and “live election coverage” as second.

Chinese food even beat out “who won the election today,” which was fourth (and unsuccessful as the election has not yet been called), and “election coverage” rounded out the Top 5.

Though a popular search, those on Twitter were surprised by the trend.

If you were one of those who were googling “liquor stores near me,” this hangover cure may be the solution you’re looking for, perhaps for tomorrow, as well.

