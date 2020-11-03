Pinbar pizza shop shocks TikTok with ‘secret room’

Make it a speakeasy, but with pizza.

That’s what the Downtown Pheonix-based restaurant Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop must have been thinking when it made its TikTok debut in late October. The short video clip shows a person walking into the unassuming pizza shop and making their way toward the back where a neon club room is hidden.

The video has been viewed more than 528,300 times as of Tuesday and has generated more than 144,000 likes and 540 comments.

It doesn’t appear that Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop has responded to curious TikTok users but its profile bio describes its company as a “Pizzeria with a Secret Bar.”

“Where is this at? This is my new dying wish,” one TikTok user commented.

“Wait no take this down,” another user wrote. “This is gonna blow and I wanna go.”

“But wait. There’s still pizza tho right?” Another person asked.

Other TikTokers were able to figure out that the pizza shop and secret room, which is named “Stardust Pinbar Phoenix,” are themed after the late David Bowie.

“David Bowie pizza speakeasy is my new favorite thing,” one user commented.

The Stardust Pinbar is currently open for business at 50% capacity, according to its dedicated website. For entry, guests must follow its coronavirus safety procedures including wearing face masks, complying with social distancing, ordering drinks from a server instead of bar-side and asking the host whether it is OK to play games.

Representatives at Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The restaurant opened in Pheonix, Ariz. in August 2019, according to the Phoenix New Times.

Ziggy’s co-owner Tucker Woodbury told the news outlet that he and his partners wanted to start a pizza shop that is different from the artisanal spots in the area.

“So we said, ‘Why don't we do a throwback, retro pizza place with New York slices, a bar in the back, and make it super fun?’” He said, adding the also combined the restaurant with “a pinball place.”