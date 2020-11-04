KFC debuts clean-shaven Colonel Sanders for month of 'Movember'

Colonel Sanders is unrecognizable in a promotion for KFC France's no-shave November campaign.

The mustached mascot for the fried chicken chain is sporting a clean-shaven look for the month of November — or more accurately, “Movember” — in support of a mustache-growing awareness initiative that raises funds for men’s health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

KFC France debuted the campaign on Nov. 1, along with a logo of its main man sans 'stache, as a way of encouraging customers to support their charities of choice.

"Movember rules: Start on day one with a clean shave, let your mustache grow for a whole month," the chain advised fast-food fans in a promo crafted in partnership with creative agency Sid Lee Paris.

BURGER KING MASCOT SHAVES FACIAL HAIR TO RAISE AWARNESS FOR 'MOVEMBER'

The fast-food chain also rolled out new bags, packaging and buckets of chicken with the Colonel’s new clean-shaven look, joining with a number of brands that have also edited their mascot’s signature look in solidarity with the men’s health charity event.

Along with the Colonel, the iconic Pringles mascot also ditched his signature facial hair for a clean-shaven look this year. And in previous years, Burger King trimmed the beard on its mascot to raise awareness for Movember.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Movember has been held annually since 2003, to bring awareness to men's health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention, in addition to overall mental health.

In the past 15 years, the Movember Foundation has backed upwards of 1,200 men's health initiatives globally, according to its website. What's more, by 2030, the organization anticipates it will be able to help reduce the number of men who die prematurely by 25%.