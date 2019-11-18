7 Milwaukee Popeyes employees fired after chaotic brawl caught on camera

A Popeyes customer in Wisconsin received an unexpected side of mayhem when a wild brawl between employees erupted moments after he walked into a Milwaukee location of the chicken-centric chain.

"Honestly, I wasn't even going to get the chicken sandwich," customer Richard Fourté told Fox 6 Now of his intended order when visiting Popeyes’ on Nov. 13. Fourté said he ultimately left empty-handed, as an “out of control” brawl between workers caused chaos.

The fistfight between the staffers began around 9:30 p.m. while the restaurant was full of customers, Fourté said.

CHICK-FIL-A FOOD TRUCK WILL REMAIN AT OREGON HIGH SCHOOL DESPITE PROTESTS

"I heard one of them yell, 'It's a fight,'" Fourté said. "They ran to the back by the grills, OK. Now, there was a fight back there. I didn't get that one on tape."

Fourté did, however, capture the second round of the vicious altercation on film moments later.

In the footage, male and female Popeye’s workers were caught slapping, punching and whacking each other in a frenzied, expletive-laden melee. One employee was pushed to the ground, while another was seen hopping over the counter to enter the fray.

Soon after, the brawl broke up, and Fourté left without his meal.

Responding to the scene, police determined that there were no weapons involved in the fight, and no arrests were made. It remains unclear at this time exactly what sparked the ruckus, according to Fox 6.

The franchise owner of the Popeyes where the brawl occurred, however, has since confirmed that seven employees who were involved in the fight have been fired.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“This was an unfortunate, isolated incident which we take very seriously. The dining room was closed immediately after the altercation at 9:30 p.m,” John Brodersen, the franchise owner, said. “As a result of this, seven employees were terminated from the company, including the manager on duty.”

Spokespersons for Popeyes and Restaurant Brands International, the fast-food chain’s parent company, were not immediately available to offer further comment.

LICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In related headlines, multiple scuffles between Popeyes employees and customers have broken out following the reintroduction of the chain's Chicken Sandwich to the menu.

Two weeks ago, a female customer and an employee reportedly threw trays at each other over an order-reheated dispute in San Antonio. Days later, a viral video of a Popeyes’ worker body-slamming a woman outside a Tennessee restaurant resulted in an arrest. Another customer in Maryland was stabbed, and later died following an altercation with a customer while waiting in line for the sandwich.

Fox News’ Gerren Keith Gaynor contributed to this report.