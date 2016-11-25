6 delicious juices and smoothies for a post-Thanksgiving detox

Does all that Thanksgiving stuffing have you feeling a little, well, stuffed?

Perk yourself up with a refreshing smoothie or cleansing juice to help clear away the heavy holiday foods. Keep in mind that a balance diet should include fruits and veggies that you chew but one of these drinks can be an easy way to start sipping healthier.

1. Pumpkin Spiked Juice

Treat yourself to this refreshingly spicy pumpkin juice from Southern Pressed Juicery. This cleansing tonic not only aids in digestion but helps boost your metabolism and controls cholesterol.

Recipe: Pumpkin Spiced Juice

2. Detox Smoothie

This gluten, dairy, and banana-free smoothie recipe is packed with good for you, detoxifying ingredients including baby spinach, orange, carrot, ginger, chia seeds and pineapple, which I used instead of a banana to thicken and sweeten the smoothie.

Recipe: Detox Smoothie

3. Snickerdoodle Green Smoothie

Get all of your necessary nutrients, plus a little something extra from Buff Bake- their Snickerdoodle Butter.

Recipe: Snickerdoodle Green Smoothie

4. Green Glamour Smoothie

The Green Goddess Smoothie can include any combination of greens, fresh fruit, and rice milk or ice. It’s easy to make and provides immune-boosting power. Mix and enjoy.

Recipe: Green Glamour Smoothie

5. Pumpkin Mylk Juice

A creamy post Thanksgiving shake from Southern Pressed Juicery that won't weigh you down like a leftover piece of pie. This drinks aids in digestion, helps rebuild muscle and bone-- and its packed with protein.

Recipe: Pumpkin Mylk Juice

6. Berry Blast Smoothie

Blend fresh fruit, almond milk and sparkling Cascade Ice for a delicious and nutritious smoothie that's easy to whip up for the whole family.

Recipe: Berry Blast Smoothie