Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Good News
Published

Minnesota runner with ‘Jesus Saves’ bib saved by nurse named Jesus after collapsing during race

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Feel-good stories from the week of Oct. 12- Oct. 18Video

Feel-good stories from the week of Oct. 12- Oct. 18

Five feel-good stories from the week of Oct. 12-Oct 18. Check out what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Minnesota runner's bib turned out to be more prophetic than he ever could've imagined.

Tyler Moon, a 25-year-old General Mills customer operations specialist in the Minneapolis area, entered a 10-mile race earlier this month with a faith-filled message that turned out to be true to his life.

FLORIDA TEENS STRANDED IN OCEAN SAVED BY BOAT NAMED 'AMEN' AFTER DESPERATE PRAYER FOR HELP

"So, before the race, my name was originally on the bib," Moon told Fox News. "One day I got a thought -- I thought it was from God and that it should be a profession of faith -- and changed it to 'Jesus Saves,' so that another runner or someone in the audience would see it ... that Jesus saves us for eternity."

Tyler Moon, 25, of Eden Prairie, Minn., was running a 10-mile race earlier this year, with a "Jesus Saves" bib when he experienced cardiac arrest, but right behind him was a registered nurse named Jesus, who helped save his life.

Tyler Moon, 25, of Eden Prairie, Minn., was running a 10-mile race earlier this year, with a "Jesus Saves" bib when he experienced cardiac arrest, but right behind him was a registered nurse named Jesus, who helped save his life. (Courtesy of Tyler Moon)

On race day on Oct. 6 -- a Sunday morning -- he "felt really good" after eating breakfast, ready to run the race in his orange Wheaties t-shirt with his bib pinned to his shorts: "I'd been looking forward to this race for a while."

The former college football player, who has no history of heart trouble, was running eight-minute miles until the eighth mile, when he collapsed, cracking his head on the pavement, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

DALLAS TORNADO AFTERMATH: ‘CROSS OF JESUS STILL STANDS’ AFTER ROOF TORN OFF BUILDING, GIVING HOPE TO COMMUNITY

Thankfully, a runner named Jesus "Jesse" Bueno, a Lakeville registered nurse anesthetist, was right behind him and quickly helped save his life, alongside another colleague and other medical professionals, who performed chest compressions and assisted his breathing until the ambulance arrived.

Tyler Moon and his fiance, Amy Greene.

Tyler Moon and his fiance, Amy Greene. (Steena Anne Photography)

Moon, still adjusting after going through cardiac arrest, a concussion, and broken bones in his face, said he is grateful.

“Thank you to everyone who helped me and thanks to all the runners who stopped and saved my life," he said. "I believe God placed all those people there at the right time and the right place for His glory.”

ILLINOIS BOY, 11, BREAKS WORLD RECORD, RUNS HALF MARATHON IN ALL 50 STATES

Moon's heart -- which he is set to give to Amy Greene, his fiance, in January -- is just fine.

Tyler Moon and his fiance, Amy Greene, who are set to get married in January 2020.

Tyler Moon and his fiance, Amy Greene, who are set to get married in January 2020. (Steena Anne Photography)

He said his now-crumpled up bib had a message that turned out to be "pretty fitting" after what happened on that early October Sunday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

"When I originally put 'Jesus Saves,' I was hoping that it would help people at the race and in Minneapolis," he said. "I had no idea how far it would go and how it would impact the world ... That's just something I never expected but God's plans are way greater than anything that I could ever think of."

Now he encourages everyone to help others just like he was helped -- big or small -- "just to serve one another."

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke