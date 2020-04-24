Uber Eats driver asks priest to hear confession after delivering food order

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As some Catholic sacraments have to be delivered in person, drive-thru confessions have been taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But one was a little unique: delivery with a side of confession.

A Virginia priest ordered Chinese food on Uber Eats, but when the driver arrived, the priest got a second knock on the door.

"Are you a priest? A Catholic priest?" the man asked Father Dan Beeman of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the Virginia city of Newport News on Wednesday night.

"It was an incredible thing," Beeman told Ed Henry on "America's Newsroom" Friday. "He was wearing a mask and a hat. I have no idea who he was...when a priest opened a door I don't think he expected that."

He tweeted about the unique exchange on April 22 with the hashtag, "#UberConfess":

"Uber eats drops off food. I close door. Driver knocks again one minute later. I think he must have given me the wrong order. 'Are you a priest? A Catholic priest?' - Yeah, this is the rectory. 'Well can I go to confession before you eat?'"

Not discussing any particulars about the man's confession, Beeman confessed himself to Fox News Channel that he ordered chicken and broccoli as a healthy option and was uber grateful he was able to help the man.

"Priests are to be available at all times for all people," Beeman added. "It was a neat encounter."

And, like many faith leaders, he believes there will be a spiritual awakening amid the pandemic.

"Especially with the sacraments of the church, when you realize you can't have something that you've always had," he concluded, "it makes your heart aware of it [in] a very powerful way and praise God for it."