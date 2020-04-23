‘Quarantine Revival’: One ministry has seen 117,000 people profess faith during coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As churches and ministries are seeing record numbers online due to the coronavirus pandemic, one evangelist is calling it the "Great Quarantine Revival."

Nick Hall, the founder of PULSE and host of Fox Nation's "Bible Quarantine" series, saw more than 117,000 people from dozens of countries across the world put their faith in Jesus after hearing the gospel during virtual events he hosted.

“We were literally getting smartphone photos from all over the world — from Nigeria to India and China — of families gathering in their living rooms, around 18-inch cathode-ray TVs, laptops and HD screens watching our services,” Hall said in a statement to Fox News. “The doors to our church buildings may have been closed, but the church has not closed. We are living through a Great Quarantine Revival, and I think God is just getting started.”

The Minneapolis-based leader saw the massive responses during Holy Week.

On Good Friday, Pulse hosted a special service with talks by Hall, Christian scholar Ravi Zacharias, pastor and author Max Lucado, NFL Super Bowl Champion and Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy, Francis Chan, the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and worship led by Lauren Daigle, Michael W. Smith, and duo Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes.

That service was broadcast in nearly 100 countries, including Japan, China, Nepal, Thailand, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Ukraine, and Russia, and was translated into 40 different languages.

“We had translators working in closed countries who were risking their lives to bring this message in their language to their people, because that’s how precious the gospel is to them,” Hall explained.

And days before that, Hall hosted a Leader Check-In on April 8, to encourage and uplift ministry leaders and pastors ahead of Easter, the Super Bowl of Sundays for Christians.

“This happened because I had a lot of friends that were calling me crying and in tears, overwhelmed by the situation — whether it was at home, in their business or in their church,” said Hall, who hosted the event. “And I simply called out to God and said, ‘God, what would it look like to bring together men and women to offer hope and perspective in this moment of need?’”

The answer came in the form of dozens of Christian leaders -- including "My Pillow" CEO Mike Lindell, author Bob Goff, Bible teacher and actress Priscilla Shirer, Ann Voskamp, Beth Moore, Sadie Robertson, David Platt, Lecrae, and Matt Maher -- who offered biblical advice and encouragement for the COVID-19 crisis.

Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Tim Scott spoke of the economic relief opportunities in the CARES Act, and America’s surgeon general, VADM Jerome M. Adams, M.D., M.P.H., provided infection prevention advice while asking viewers to pray for him and others who are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pulse raised $80,000 for Churches Helping Churches, a campaign to provide financial assistance for churches who are on the brink of closing and partnered with World Vision to raise money for COVID-19 domestic and global relief efforts.