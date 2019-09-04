These popular companies have Bible verses on their products

While Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A are closed on Sundays in observance of Christian values, there are a handful of popular Christian businesses that actually post Bible verses on their products, report several media outlets.

The next time you order from these companies, you might want to open your Bible App, or crack open the Good Book, because they include references to, and in some cases, the biblical text itself.

MILLENNIAL STARTUP CHANGING THE WAY INSTAGRAM GENERATION READS THE BIBLE

In-N-Out may have a "secret menu" but it's no secret the company loves to share its Christian faith.

In-N-Out Burger

If you want to take a bite out of a juicy burger wrapped in Scripture, then In-N-Out is the perfect place for you.

The beloved family-owned West Coast burger chain, founded by born-again Christian Rich Snyder, is known for discreetly placing verses on hamburger wrappers and soft drink cups.

CHICK-FIL-A VP ON 'SECRET SAUCE' OF EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE: 'JESUS HAD IT RIGHT'

Although recently unseated by Chick-fil-A as America's favorite fast-food restaurant, the company still has high loyalty, according to the 2019 Market Force's Fast Food Market Research Report, In-N-Out shares many of the chicken chain's values.

But the company publicly takes it a step further, showcasing verses such as John 3:16, one of the most popular verses in the New Testament, on the bottom of cups and wrappers.

The Christian company also has included references to other scriptures, including Proverbs 24:16, which reads: “For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again, but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes.”

But beyond burgers and fries establishments, another popular company offers customers a way to wear and carry Scripture wherever they go.

Forever 21

Clothing empire Forever 21 founders Don and Jin Chang, devout Christians who moved from South Korea in 1981, put their faith on display in every store.

The family-owned company places John 3:16 on the bottom of every shopping bag.

JUSTIN BIEBER TALKS STRUGGLE WITH CHILDHOOD FAME AND NEWFOUND FAITH: 'HEAVY DRUGS,' 'ABUSED' RELATIONSHIPS

But on top of that, several clothing items feature Bible verses on apparel, sometimes including the wording as well.

One example is a kids' "Girls Psalms Graphic Tee," which says "I love you Lord, my strength. Psalms 18:1."

Companies that incorporate Bible verses are not a dime a dozen, but when you're buying your next dozen eggs, you might find a popular Old Testament reference if you shop at Aldi stores.

Goldhen Eggs

Goldhen Eggs are covered with Psalm 118:24, which reads: "This is the Day which the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it."

The Bible verse is also prominently displayed on the company's website, Rose Acre Farms, which packages the eggs, according to the Christian Post.

CHICK-FIL-A DIRECTOR'S PEACE OFFERING TO 'STRESSED OUT' POPEYES EMPLOYEES GOES VIRAL

The Aldi Reviewer, after getting inundated with requests on where the Bible verses came from, posted the backstory online from the company: “The Bible verse came about on our cartons from our founder, David W. Rust, who held that verse special to him throughout his life. He had it placed on Rose Acre Farms egg cartons in 1980, where it has remained to this day! It has always garnered letters of sincere appreciation from customers all across the USA as a positive message of hope.”

Featuring the same verse but a different vibe, a popular Southern burger joint mixes it up.

Cook Out

Cook Out also features Psalm 118:24 -- "This is the Day which the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it" -- on its milkshake cups.

And many of its locations feature Christian music.