YouTube star Tana Mongeau, H.E.R. wear real-life snakes on the 2019 MTV VMAs red carpet

By Jaclyn Hendricks | New York Post
That’s one way to make an entrance.

YouTube personality Tana Mongeau and musician H.E.R. both brought live snake to the red carpet Monday for MTV’s Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

Rocking a gold printed dress, 21-year-old Mongeau, who recently swapped vows with fellow YouTube star Jake Paul, said the snake was her “date” on MTV’s Instagram story.

Tana Mongeau, right, and H.E.R. arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J

Tana Mongeau, right, and H.E.R. arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J (AP)

Meanwhile, H.E.R. — who scored three nominations, including Best New Artist — also channeled Britney Spears on the carpet, wearing a snake over her shoulders.

Spears stole the show during the 2001 VMAs when she performed “I’m a Slave 4 U” with a python.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.