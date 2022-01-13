Expand / Collapse search
'The Young and the Restless' actor says he was fired for 'inadvertently' breaching COVID-19 protocols

Richard Burgi is known for portraying character Ashland Locke on the soap drama

Actor Richard Burgi says he was fired from CBS' "The Young and the Restless" for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

The actor took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to reveal that he "naively and inadvertently violated the show's COVID policy."

Burgi, 63, admitted in his now-expired social media video that he "felt terrible about it," per Variety.

"I still do. It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are," Burgi added.

Richard Burgi was fired after he "inadvertently" breached COVID-19 protocols, he said.

Richard Burgi was fired after he "inadvertently" breached COVID-19 protocols, he said. ( Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2021 )

The actor shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 around the Christmas holiday. He waited five days before returning to set, citing the new time frames announced by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) at the end of December.

He tested negative twice at the studio and "showed up to work," he said.

However, he revealed his five-day quarantine "was not within the show's guidelines, which is a 10-day protocol."

Pictured (L-R): Michael Mealor as Kyle Abbott, Hunter King and Darin Brooks, and Richard Burgi as Ashland Locke.

Pictured (L-R): Michael Mealor as Kyle Abbott, Hunter King and Darin Brooks, and Richard Burgi as Ashland Locke. ( Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

"So I inadvertently violated the show's COVID rules and protocols," he concluded.

Burgi held the recurring role of Ashland Locke on the soap drama since last March. 

The cast of "The Young and the Restless."

The cast of "The Young and the Restless." ( Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2019 )

Representatives for CBS and "The Young and the Restless" did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

