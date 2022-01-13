'The Young and the Restless' actor says he was fired for 'inadvertently' breaching COVID-19 protocols

Actor Richard Burgi says he was fired from CBS' "The Young and the Restless" for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

The actor took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to reveal that he "naively and inadvertently violated the show's COVID policy."

Burgi, 63, admitted in his now-expired social media video that he "felt terrible about it," per Variety.

"I still do. It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are," Burgi added.

REMEMBERING BOB SAGET: THE BEACH BOYS' AL JARDINE RECALLS MEETING LATE ACTOR ON 'FULL HOUSE' SET

The actor shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 around the Christmas holiday. He waited five days before returning to set, citing the new time frames announced by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) at the end of December.

He tested negative twice at the studio and "showed up to work," he said.

However, he revealed his five-day quarantine "was not within the show's guidelines, which is a 10-day protocol."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"So I inadvertently violated the show's COVID rules and protocols," he concluded.

Burgi held the recurring role of Ashland Locke on the soap drama since last March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for CBS and "The Young and the Restless" did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.