"Yellowstone" star Kelsey Asbille admitted she stuffed her bra when auditioning for "One Tree Hill" at the age of 13.

Asbille, now 32, recalled being cast as Gigi Silveri in the 2000s American drama series during an appearance on the podcast "Drama Queens," hosted by her "One Tree Hill" co-stars, Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz.

"I was 13, and y’all were like these beautiful [women]," Asbille remembered. "I stuffed my bra for the audition. Oh my god, I had to! I remember, I thought I was auditioning for a cheerleader, so I borrowed my friend’s cheerleading outfit, and they were like, ‘No, no, no, this is the school nerd.'"

The actress landed the part of Gigi, who was a high school student crushing on Lee Norris' character, Marvin "Mouth" McFadden.

"I didn’t know at all what I was doing. I was just so happy to be there. I couldn’t believe my luck. I do remember getting the note to stop smiling," Asbille confessed.

The "Fargo" actress was so young, her first kiss ended up being one shot on camera with actor James Lafferty when she was 14. He starred as Nathan Scott in the series — one of the lead roles.

"This is terrible," she recalled. "So my first kiss was on ‘One Tree Hill,’ was with James [Lafferty]."

"I remember I was so incredibly nervous, like, kissing my hand, not eating a shrimp skewer that day … I remember asking Sophia [Bush], ‘Do you kiss during rehearsal?'"

Asbille had been a fan of the show before being cast and was a fan of Lafferty's.

"I was completely a Nathan girl," she said. "I had such a crush on James too. He was so nice. It was cruel, the whole kiss thing."

"We don’t wanna get what we wish for," she added.

While most actors age faster in real life than their fictional on-screen characters, "One Tree Hill" actually aged the characters at one point after jumping ahead four years. This made Asbille even younger than her character Gigi, who was now in her mid-20s, while the actress was actually 17.

"I also remember y’all being so wonderful, and protective as well, especially when we were shifting gears [in later seasons, and] she was getting more sexy," Asbille recalled to her co-stars. "[I was] having to take my shirt off, and I remember being really nervous about all of that and not knowing what I was supposed to do."

In season six of "One Tree Hill," Asbille's character attempts to seduce her ex-boyfriend into getting back together with her.

"I remember Sophia specifically being really protective, of like, ‘Alright, so we’re wearing a tube top,’ which I really appreciate because it’s scary navigating all of this, and you don’t know that you can say no," she explained.

Asbille was joined on "One Tree Hill" by James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray.

The CW show ran for nine seasons, from 2003 until 2012.

