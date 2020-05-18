WWE pro Shad Gaspard subject of search effort after going missing while swimming in Los Angeles

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard is reportedly missing after lifeguards were unable to pull him out of the water during a swim at Venice Beach in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Fox News that the L.A. County Lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard are currently searching for a man that lifeguards were unable to pull from the water after exhibiting signs of distress on May 17.

“At approx 3:45 p.m. L.A. County Lifeguards did see a black male in his 30s in distress. They went to try to rescue him. However, he went under before they could rescue him and a search effort was immediately put underway and a search effort has been underway ever since,” Deputy Schrader told Fox News.

The police were unable to release the male’s name at this time. However, TMZ reports that the person is Gaspard, who previously rose to fame in the WWE as one half of the tag team group Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG.

Representatives for Gaspard did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

“An extensive ground air-and water-search since 3:45 yesterday,” Schrader told Fox News.

Deputy Schrader also noted that the L.A. County Lifeguards reported a surprising 100 rescues on Sunday due to rough waters caused by bad weather.

TMZ reports that Gaspard was swimming near Venice Beach with his 10-year-old son when they were caught in a strong rip current. When lifeguards made it to them, the 39-year-old pro wrestler reportedly insisted that they rescue his son first, which they did.

“We are going to put forth every effort available to us to locate the missing swimmer throughout the day and night,” Deputy Schrader concluded, noting that authorities will take the search wherever they have to in order to resolve the situation.