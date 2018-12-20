Wrestler breaks skull after top-rope stunt goes horribly wrong: I 'was bleeding from my brain'

Wrestler Shawn Phoenix broke his skull after a top-rope dive went horribly wrong.

The 27-year-old was left with a bleeding brain and permanent hearing loss in his left ear after he crashed headfirst into the concrete floor.

The independent wrestler climbed onto the top rope before he attempted to land on top of his rival with a front flip.

But his opponent rolled out of the way and the wooden table did not break the 27-year-old’s fall.

As a result, Phoenix slammed the side of his head against the floor in front of shocked spectators. It’s unclear which organization Phoenix wrestles for or where the incident occurred.

After he was rushed to the hospital, Phoenix said he was “unbreakable” as he confirmed he had been released after six days.

His post read: “Footage of my accident that resulted in a broken skull, bleeding from my brain, permanent hearing loss. Risks are real, accidents can happen. I am okay.”

He posted a clip of the horrific incident to his social media pages and to Reddit with a warning about the dangers of wrestling.

Responding to questions from fans, he replied: “I am an adrenaline junkie, unfortunately, it didn’t work out the way I wanted to. I only remember being on the top rope, then waking up on the floor. Imagine the worst headache you’ve ever had.

“Then imagine getting hit in the head with a baseball bat with said headache everytime someone spoke or I looked at the lights.”

