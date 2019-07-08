US Women World Cup win over Netherlands draws 14.3 million viewers

The United State’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday attracted an averaged audience of 14.3 million viewers on FOX.

The game peaked at nearly 20 million viewers – including streaming -- making it the second-most watched English-language soccer game in American since the last Women’s final in 2015. It was the most-streamed Women’s World Cup final in history with an average audience of 289,000 viewers per minute, up 402 percent compared to the 2015 edition.

Megan Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute and Rose Lavelle scored in the 69th minute of the match the finished off nearly one billion minutes of Women’s World Cup content across a variety of FOX platforms.

POLITICIANS PRAISE AMERICA'S WORLD CUP WIN, SOME SAY 'PAY THEM WHAT THEY DESERVE'

The U.S. victory capped off an interesting road to the title, as there were questions about coach Jill Ellis’ leadership prior to the tournament. Soccer fans also questioned how Alyssa Naeher was going to fill the shoes of former keeper Hope Solo.

Those questions were drowned out after the first match against Thailand -- in which the Americans won 13-0. The U.S. was criticized for over-celebrating during the win. However, it set the tone of the entire tournament and helped the team emerge as national heroes in the eyes of many fans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. defeated Thailand, Chile and Sweden on the way to the knockout stage. Then got past Spain, France and England for their match against the Netherlands.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.