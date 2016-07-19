Willie Robertson on Donald Trump: He will 'have our backs'

"Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson was one of several celebrities that graced the stage at the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday night.

The reality star shared a clear message of support for the presumptive Republican nominee: "No matter who you are, Donald Trump will have your back."

Robertson went on to compare himself to Trump, saying they have a lot in common.

"We're both successful businessmen, although I flew here commercial and I’m guessing he didn't," the outspoken star said adding they also both had successful television shows.

"And we both have intelligent wives who are much better looking than we are," Robertson joked.

The Louisiana native also took a shot at "media experts," saying "it must be humbling to be so wrong about so much for so long."

But, he has a theory about why the press "missed the Trump Train."

"They don’t hang out with regular folks like us, who like to hunt and fish and pray and actually work for a living," he told a cheering crowd.

Robertson wasn't the only Hollywood star in attendance; "Happy Days" actor Scott Baio took the stage in support of Trump and so did soap opera star Antonio Sabato Jr.