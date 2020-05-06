William Shatner criticizes police who drew their weapons on a Stormtrooper cosplayer celebrating 'Star Wars' Day

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

William Shatner sent his “contempt” to a police department in Alberta, Canada, after video emerged of officers drawing their weapons on a young woman dressed up as a Stormtrooper to celebrate "Star Wars" Day.

While people across the world celebrated the beloved science-fiction series on May 4, one business in Alberta held a promotion in which a female employee donned a Stormtrooper costume, complete with a plastic toy blaster. Shatner reacted to an amateur video posted on social media that shows officers drawing rifles on the young woman and forcing her to the ground.

Shatner, who often gives “Star Wars” fans a hard time due to the jocular rivalry they have with fans of his similarly beloved franchise, “Star Trek,” took to Twitter on Wednesday to rebuke the Lethbridge Police Service officers over their conduct in the video.

[WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]

“Captain’s Log Stardate 49: Sending my contempt this morning to the @lethpolice of Alberta, Canada & @LPSChief1. Rifles drawn for a plastic toy Cosplayer? Didn’t comply right away? Are you blind Chief? Watch the video to see how quickly she complied. This cannot be covered up,” the 89-year-old star wrote.

According to Lethbridge News Now, officers received two calls complaining about potential firearm activity in the area when they came across the employee of a local restaurant dressed up as a business promotion to celebrate "Star Wars" Day.

Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) Inspector Jason Walper told the outlet that the young woman did not comply with the officers' verbal instructions. However, the video shows the young woman immediately drops the plastic toy when ordered by the officers. But, when told to kneel down, she attempted to explain that kneeling would be difficult for her in the costume. Police then forced her to the ground and caused a minor injury to her nose.

She was taken into custody but released with no charges filed. However, after the video made its way to social media, the Lethbridge Police Service announced they’ll be investigating the officers’ conduct.

"Upon reviewing the file and additional information, including video circulating on social media, Chief Scott Woods has directed a service investigation under the Alberta Police Act that will look into whether the officers’ acted appropriately within the scope of their training and LPS policies and procedures,” reads a statement from the police to Lethbridge News Now.

The girl's boss, Bradley Whalen, who is seen trying to reason with the officers in the video, told the outlet that he believes they could have done more to deescalate the situation.

"Police officers had guns drawn, pointed at my employee," he explained. "They were yelling at her to put the gun down so she threw the plastic gun on the ground. At that point in time when I came out, she was on her knees kneeling down on the ground. The police had already checked and seen that the gun was plastic so they already knew that there wasn’t an issue or a risk there.”