Will Smith shares 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion trailer

Will Smith just dropped the first trailer for the upcoming "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion and it's sure to give you all the feels.

The two-minute-plus clip shows the cast gathering together in the Banks' living room to reminisce about their beloved NBC sitcom.

"These are the people who made me the man I am today. And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion," Smith wrote on Instagram.

He is joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff.

"Taped on the 30th anniversary of the original series premiere date, Smith also sat down with Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid conversation," a press release obtained by Fox News described.

The special will include a look back at some of the franchise’s best moments as it highlights and celebrates the comedy show's six-season,148-episode run.



The cast also paid special tribute to the late, great James Avery who played Uncle Phil.

“James Avery was this 6-foot-4 Shakesperean beast and I wanted him to think I was good,” Smith said before a clip played of them in an emotional scene. “I fall into his arms at the end of the scene and he’s holding me and the shot pans off and he whispered in my ear, ‘Now, that’s acting.’”

The special will debut Thursday, November 19 on HBO Max.