Whoopi Goldberg says she had a 30 percent chance of dying from pneumonia scare

Whoopi Goldberg revealed that she had a 30 percent chance of dying after being admitted to the hospital earlier this year for pneumonia.

The co-host of “The View” was joined during Monday's show by her primary physician Dr. Jorge Rodriguez and pulmonologist Dr. Martin Greenberg to discuss her health scare, which she said hit its worst point on the night of the 2019 State of the Union address.

Goldberg said she first confided on her business partner, who in turn contacted Rodriguez. She said had been feeling ill since November.

Rodriguez said that while on the phone with Goldberg he could hear the “seriousness” of the situation.

“She couldn’t breathe, her teeth were chattering, she was obviously in what we call rigors … and I was afraid that she was septic.”

Rodriguez said he wanted to rush Goldberg to the hospital the moment she said she wanted to “lay down and go to sleep.”

“I’m like, 'Oh hell, no, you’re not going to sleep.'”

Goldberg’s team phoned the hospital and upon arrival she was met by Greenberg, who described the actress as being “in a bad way.”

He noted that she had high fever, shortness of breath, a rapid heartbeat and very low oxygen levels.

Greenberg said that the hospital has an “index” they assign to patients once they arrive in the emergency room to describe the severity of their situation.

Greenberg said, having observed her condition, Goldberg had a “30 percent chance of dying” or a 1 in 3 chance.

“It was all hands on deck,” he said.

After more than a month off the air, Goldberg returned to the ABC talk show in March.