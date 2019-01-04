Who is Isan Elba? Idris Elba's daughter lands special Golden Globes gig

Isan Elba has never been more ready to strut the Golden Globes red carpet with her father Idris Elba — People Magazine's 2018 "Sexiest Man Alive" — on Sunday. But this year, the 17-year-old will likely upstage her celebrity dad, who's expected to present at the ceremony, alongside dozens of other A-listers.

That's because Isan, the daughter of makeup artist and businesswoman Kim Elba, was chosen to be the 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador. Each year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) chooses a young person to help a charity of their choice and to pass out trophies during the televised ceremony.

“Last year, the HFPA renamed the title to represent a more inclusive role that was not only gender-neutral but also spoke to the HFPA’s commitment to philanthropy,” HFPA President Meher Tatna said in an online statement. “However, we are continuing to stand by the tradition that the honoree is the daughter or son of a well-known actor.”

This year, Isan chose to focus her efforts on raising awareness for mental health issues.

"I feel honored to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about,” Isan previously said at a news conference. “Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers, in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There's this perceived stigma and I’ve seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help.”

Isan has been attending several Globes-related events, including a luncheon this week ahead of the big show. While many assume the teen has butterflies, Isan assures everyone that she's calm, cool and collected.

"I have no nerves. Literally, I have no nerves. ... I’m just really chill. I think on the day of, all of that’s going to catch up with me. Hopefully not, though," she told Variety on Thursday while joking about picking up her gown days before the ceremony.

While Isan has kept her nerves under control, for the most part, she won't keep any promises when it comes to meeting Lady Gaga. The teen told the publication she's admired the lead in "A Star Is Born" since she was a little girl.

"So 12-year-old me is going to scream," she added.

The Globes gig may be perfect for Isan, who recently ditched her plan to become a Hollywood actress and instead opt to stay behind the curtain — thanks to inspiration from Idris Elba, 46, when he served as director for "Yardie."

"I really got to see all of the behind-the-scenes, like what the sound department does, the lighting department, the best boy, etc. I didn't even know what a best boy was before. And then getting to hang out with the producers, that was really cool. So I'm definitely thinking about being a filmmaker," Isan told Glamour in November.

She's also had plenty of experience being in the spotlight. She attended her first premiere at just 5 years old, according to the magazine. Years later, she went to the Emmys.

However, Sunday will be special for Isan, as it is her first time attending the Golden Globes.

"I've always been my dad's plus-one, and this year I'm the big guy now! Usually, he says, 'Issie, do you want to come?' But this year I'll be like, 'No, Dad, do you want to come with me?'" she joked with Glamour.