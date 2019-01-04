2019 Golden Globes presenters include stars of 'Big Bang Theory,' 'A Star Is Born,' 'Black Panther' and more

It's true: People Magazine's 2018 "Sexiest Man Alive" is going to take the stage at the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The British actor is joining a growing list of celebrities expected to present coveted golden statues at the annual event.

"Big Bang Theory" costars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons are also up to the task, as they prepare to film the show's final episode next April. Cuoco appeared to be surprised when she learned the long-running comedy was ending after Season 12, telling Extra in September she "would have done 20 more years."

The stars of NBC's tearjerker "This Is Us," Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown will also slice open envelopes Sunday. Fans were shocked the hit drama didn't make the Globes nomination list this year. Last year, the popular show was up for drama series, supporting actress (Metz), and actor (Brown). Brown made history with his best actor win last year, becoming the first black man to ever receive the honor, according to People.

2019 GOLDEN GLOBES SNUBS: 'ATLANTA,' 'THIS IS US' AND 5 OTHER NOMINATION SURPRISES

And let's not forget "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman and his costars Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o will also present. Gurira already got some practice in — she announced the 2019 Golden Globes nominations from Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel in early December.

"A Star Is Born" leads Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will also present together at the Globes. It will mark a special moment for the pair.

"It’s a dream come true and an honor to be a part of this incredible movie. Bradley's ability as a director, actor and musician is astounding. It’s called 'A Star Is Born,' and I’m beyond thrilled for you to meet Jack and Ally," Gaga tweeted months before it was officially released.

The 3-hour Golden Globes ceremony will air on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. As we anxiously await the star-studded night, here's a look at the running list of 2019 Golden Globes presenters, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Allison Janney

Amy Poehler

Ben Stiller

Bradley Cooper

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Chadwick Boseman

Chrissy Metz

Chris Pine

Danai Gurira

Dick Van Dyke

Emma Stone

Emily Blunt

Felicity Huffman

Gary Oldman

Gina Rodriguez

Halle Berry

Harrison Ford

Idris Elba

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jessica Chastain

Jim Parsons

Johnny Galecki

Julianne Moore

Justin Hartley

Kaley Cuoco

Kristen Bell

Lady Gaga

Lena Waithe

Lucy Liu

Lupita Nyong’o

Maya Rudolph

Megan Mullally

Michael B. Jordan

Mike Myers

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Olivia Colman

Rachel Weisz

Richard Gere

Sam Rockwell

Saoirse Ronan

Sterling K. Brown

Steve Carell

Taraji P. Henson

Taron Egerton

William H. Macy

