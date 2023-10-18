'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Pat Sajak for accepting a wrong answer

"Wheel of Fortune" fans went nuts over a game show puzzle.

During Tuesday night’s episode, a contestant from New Jersey, Nadine, took a chance at the "Wheel of Fortune" crossword with "butter" being the clue.

Longtime game show host Pat Sajak reminded the player of the rules, "Don’t say anything, don’t add anything. Go ahead."

Nadine answered the puzzle with, "Fly, Fingers, Bean, Nuts."

PAT SAJAK LEAVING 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE'

Although the contestant said the word "nuts" in plural, instead of singular, Sajak still accepted her answer.

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’S VANNA WHITE DOESN'T WANT TO THINK ABOUT' THE END OF GAME SHOW WITH PAT SAJAK

However, passionate "Wheel of Fortune" fans appeared outraged.

"She said ‘nuts’, not ‘nut’. Even closed captioning picked up the ‘s,’" one fan wrote on X with a screenshot of the puzzle with the closed caption display.

Another fan reacted, "#WheelOfFortune missed the lady saying ‘nuts’ instead of ‘nut.’ Pat was too quick to confirm."

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’S' VANNA WHITE SUGGESTS PAT SAJAK’S DAUGHTER MAGGIE WOULD BE ‘GOOD REPLACEMENT’ FOR HER

"That Nadine said nuts not nut I caught it!! No S added!" a comment read.

This is not the first time Sajak has been criticized for his "Wheel of Fortune" ruling.

Earlier this year, contestant Ben Tucker had an awkward moment with Sajak while attempting to solve a puzzle during the bonus round.

"Taunt a chuck guy? Chance guy … no, there’s no C. Wacky guy. Taunt a wacky guy," Tucker guessed for the Fun & Games category.

Once the buzzer sounded and co-host Vanna White revealed that the letters spelled out "Taking a quick jog," the 76-year-old host teased the contestant.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Wow, that was so unclose," he said. "You just didn’t have the letters."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The California resident fired back, "See, I don’t consider jogging fun and games," as he rolled his eyes and threw up his arms.

Tucker ended up winning $18,000 for his time on the game show, and fans were quick to agree with his argument.

"Wheel of Fortune" even shared the moment on its official Instagram with the caption, "He has a point."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sajak announced his plans to retire after this season, marking an end to 42 years of hosting the show. Weeks later, Ryan Seacrest was officially named the new "Wheel of Fortune" co-host.

White recently signed a contract that will keep her on the show through the 2025-2026 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sajak started hosting in 1981, with co-host White joining him the following year.