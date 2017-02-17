We're Excited Wednesday: Bon Jovi Tour, 'Hitchcock' & Rock Center Tree Lighting

It's that time of the week again… welcome to We're Excited Wednesday, where we break down the latest and greatest in the world of entertainment.

This week, we're excited about Bon Jovi's nationwide "Because We Can" tour ... because we can afford tickets! This Friday, the Jersey-based all-star band is selling tickets for only twenty bucks. That's a deal to wrap up and place under the Christmas tree.

At the box office, Director Sacha Gervasi brings the master of suspense back to the movies in his biopic, 'Hitchcock,' which is now in wide release. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Helen Mirren and Scarlett Johansson, it's one you don't want to miss.

Plus, the holidays are here! Keeping with tradition, the Rockefeller Center evergreen makes its big debut tonight on NBC. With celebrity performances from Cee Lo Green, Trace Adkins and Rod Stewart, it's sure to be a big night. You know we'll be watching!

