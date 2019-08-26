VMAs 2019: Missy Elliott delivers incredible performance, takes home Vanguard award

Missy Elliott brought her groundbreaking music videos to life when she performed a medley of her hits over the last two decades at the 2019 MTV Music Video Awards Monday evening.

Taking the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Elliott performed her hits including, "Pass That Dutch" and ''Lose Control." She even sported the inflated trash bag she first rocked with confidence and charisma in the 1997 video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)."

The 48-year-old also brought out Alyson Stoner -- who was 10-years-old when she was first featured in Elliott's 2003 video "Work It" -- for the performance.

VMAS 2019: TAYLOR SWIFT WINS TOP HONOR, CALLS OUT THE WHITE HOUSE IN ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

"I've worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought I would be standing up here receiving this award," Elliott said while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

YOUTUBE STAR TANA MONGEAU, H.E.R. WEAR REAL-LIFE SNAKES ON THE 2019 MTV VMAS RED CARPET

The rapper-singer-songwriter-producer-dancer said she wanted to dedicate the award to the dance community: "Y'all are not just props, y'all are the icing on the cake."

Elliott also honored the late R&B icon Aaliyah, whom she was close to and collaborated with, during her acceptance speech. The 18th anniversary of Aaliyah's death was Sunday.

GET FOX NEWS APP

"Aaliyah, I love you. We miss you," Elliott said.

Halsey, Bebe Rexha and Taylor Swift were among the audience members who danced wildly as Elliott blazed the stage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report