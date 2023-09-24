Vince Neil sought safety from shooting at Oklahoma State Fair in a dressing room

Mötley Crüe lead singer, Vince Neil, is safe following a shooting at the Oklahoma State Fair Saturday night.

Neil and his band were ushered into a dressing room after shots rang out into the crowd at the fairgrounds.

"At a concert in Oklahoma City Crazy night last night. 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running," Neil wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We we’re told to get in dressing room. There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding."

One person was injured when shots were fired during an argument between two groups of people at the annual event, which sent crowds of people running for safety, police told the Associated Press.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect who was arrested on one charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Oklahoma City police Lt. Jeff Cooper said Sunday they initially took two people into custody and later released one of the suspects.

Fans were still able to catch at least some of his set as Neil showed a photo from stage with a massive Ferris wheel as a backdrop.

"Thankfully we are all okay," he wrote. "Thanks to everyone who came out. Please stay safe!"

Saturday marked 40 years since the band released their breakthrough, sophomore album, "Shout at the Devil."

The heavy metal band, comprised of Neil, Nikki Six, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars, had two major hits in the catalog, including "Looks that Kill" and "Too Young to Fall in Love."