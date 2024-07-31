'Vanderpump Rules' star Jax Taylor enters mental health facility amid marriage woes with Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor, who notably starred in Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" and currently stars in its spinoff series "The Valley," has entered a mental health facility amid his marriage woes with Brittany Cartwright.

"Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast ("When Reality Hits")," Taylor's rep told Entertainment Tonight. "He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter."

A representative for Taylor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Sunday, the reality TV star posted a cryptic message on Instagram. The photo message read, "Be strong enough to stand alone, smart enough to know when you need help and brave enough to ask for it."

The couple, who began dating in 2015 and married in 2018, announced their separation in February. Fans saw their marital struggles play out in the first season of "The Valley" earlier this year.

Cartwright spoke with Us Weekly after announcing the couple’s separation on the "When Reality Hits" podcast in February, saying she and Taylor "are taking time apart."

"If you start to feel like your partner doesn’t want you, and they’re also being mean to you, it’s like, ‘What am I doing here?’ I’m basically living with a roommate." — Brittany Cartwright

"I’ve forgiven Jax for things that I shouldn’t have over the years. I stood by him no matter what. But after nine years, that can wear on you," the 35-year-old told the outlet.

Throughout the relationship, fans have been witness to a number of cheating scandals and various struggles.

"Things are in his hands if he’s going to fix some things in our relationship, so we will see," she said, adding "it’s disappointing" that Taylor has not, in her opinion, put in any effort to repair the relationship.

"I don’t think that he thought I was actually going to leave, and it’s been three months now," Cartwright told Us Weekly. "So I think that he thought I would come right back and things would go right back to how they were, and that’s just not happening."

Among the issues in their relationship was a lack of intimacy in the bedroom, leading to what she described as a " sexless marriage " that impacted her self-esteem.

"Keeping things romantic and spicy is how you make it work. If we’re going to make it 20 years, we have to keep this up, but it’s already dwindled so much," she explained. "It was messing with my confidence – why is he not coming on to me? I felt like I wasn’t good enough."

"If you start to feel like your partner doesn’t want you, and they’re also being mean to you, it’s like, ‘What am I doing here?’ I’m basically living with a roommate. I hit my breaking point."

Cartwright said at the time that she was still in love with him, "but it’s different" and that there are a lot of things he'd need to work on, but "I’m not seeing enough effort from his side."

"He needs to go to therapy. He doesn’t need to be staying out at the bar all the time. He needs to respect me more and stop taking me for granted. I was the closest person to him and was kind of like his punching bag. He was always giving me jabs. I can’t deal with that for the rest of my life," she said.

During an episode of their podcast in May, Taylor gave an update on the status of their relationship.

"We are trying to figure out a lot of different things: therapy, separation, and maybe, possibly, dating other people," he shared. "We are trying to exhaust everything before we have to go down the divorce road — if that would be the case."

