Valerie Bertinelli encourages followers to 'begin again' in the new year

Valerie Bertinelli is looking forward to starting fresh in the new year.

In a recent post on her Instagram story, the 64-year-old Food Network star shared a video featuring an inspiring message for her fans. The video showcases a white sign hung on a lamppost with the words "2025 is the perfect year to forget your past, forgive yourself and begin again."

The "Valerie's Home Cooking" host has had her share of ups and downs over the past year. Throughout all her struggles, she kept her fans in the know, posting about her dark moments on Instagram.

In November, Bertinelli shared with her fans that she experienced a surprising anxiety attack, telling her followers she chose to share because she was "pretty sure I’m not the only one out here who has experienced this."

She said the panic attack left her shaking for hours as she tried her "best to meditate and EMDR my way out of this."

"Part of me is fascinated by what the human body is capable of when our feelings can get in the way or override any reasonable thought and another part of me is just curious on how all of this happens," she wrote in the caption. "You know the weird neuropathies in our brain and how it affects our bodies, what feelings (which are just information btw) are and why are they so powerful that they make our body go into overdrive."

Not long before sharing she had a panic attack, Bertinelli posted a photo of herself with a large gash on her arm at the end of October.

"I would ask for hazard pay, but it was my own damn fault," she wrote in the caption. "I’ve been working on a really fun new project that I can’t wait to tell you about and this is what happens when you literally trip over the corner of a stage and fall on your a-- in front of the crew. And the whole audience."

She jokingly added, "when you're me," before calling herself a "klutz" and saying "embarrassing myself is my bailiwick."

The "Hot In Cleveland" actress also made positive changes in her life this year, giving up alcohol and living a sober lifestyle. After opting to participate in "Dry January" at the beginning of the year, the actress realized the benefits of staying sober, choosing to maintain the lifestyle.

"Even with life struggles and how life can be challenging, I find that it is easier to get myself clearer faster about what I need to do and taking care of my life," she explained to People in July. "I feel good when I wake up in the morning. I'm not groggy. I'm not tired. I'm not, ‘What did I do last night?’"

She told People in April that alcohol was part of her "toolkit for soothing and ignoring s---" that she should have been facing after her divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale in 2022.

"There was so much sadness in my life, and alcohol amplified it," she said.

These realizations inspired her decision to live a sober lifestyle, explaining it would help her live a better life.

"[It’s] keeping me honest about my emotions and honest about my mental health journey and my work that I want to do there," she added. "I say all the time, ‘If I'm lucky, I have 20 more years left,’ and I want them to be the best years of my life. And I don't want to be doing what I've been doing the last 64 years.

"I want a better, cleaner, cooler, more exciting way to knock out the last 20."