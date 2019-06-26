Tulsi Gabbard's sister calls out MSNBC for favoring Elizabeth Warren in the debate

The sister of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI, blasted MSNBC on Twitter Wednesday night and accused the liberal network of favoring Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Warren entered the first debate as the only Democratic frontrunner, sharing the stage with Gabbard, Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, Sen. Amy Klobuchar D-Minn, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Jay Inslee, D-Wash, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, and former congressmen Beto O'Rourke and John Delaney.

Gabbard's sister, Vrindavan Gabbard, took aim at MSNBC using the congresswoman's Twitter account.

"It's clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren," the tweet from "V" read. "They're giving her more time than all of the other candidates combined. They aren't givign any time to Tulsi at all."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Washington Post reports that Warren got the third-highest speaking time with 9.3 minutes and was outpaced by Booker with 10.9 minutes and O'Rourke with 10.3 minutes. Gabbard tied with Delaney for the third-lowest with 6.6 minutes.

Warren, however, was asked five questions by the NBC moderators within the first 30 minutes of the Democratic debate. She received her third question while several other candidates had only been asked one.