Tucker Carlson set to interview Trump from G-20 Summit in Japan

Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” will broadcast live from the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan from June 24-28, and an exclusive interview with President Trump will air on July 1.

Excerpts from Carlson’s wide-ranging interview with the president will be released in the coming days. The G-20 Summit is expected to be dominated by news about the U.S-China trade war and concerns about the possibility of a military confrontation between the U.S. and Iran – both topics that Carlson and Trump are planning to discuss.

Trump has conducted several high-profile interviews in recent days, including an ABC News special with George Stephanopoulos and an appearance on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.” Trump also spoke to Spanish language network Telemundo last week.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” regularly finished among the top three most-watched cable news programs, helping Fox News’ primetime lineup sometimes even beat viewership totals of MSNBC and CNN combined.

The G-20, or Summit on Financial Markets and the World Economy, is expected to feature leaders from 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Republic of South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

Billed as the “premier forum for international economic cooperation,” according to its website, the event aims to help achieve ‘robust global economic growth” and “realize an inclusive and sustainable world.”

