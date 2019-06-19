Fox News Digital continues to dominate, tops CNN in several key metrics during May

Fox News continues to outperform struggling CNN across multiple platforms.

Fox News Digital has now surpassed the 100 million unique visitor plateau for five straight months. It finished May with a 53 percent year-over-year increase in multi-platform minutes, totaling 4.1 billion total minutes to lead news competitors, according to Comscore.

Fox News topped CNN’s 2.9 billion minutes, while also finishing ahead of digital products from NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, New York Times, Washington Post, HuffPost and Reuters in the category. It marks the eighth straight month that Fox News topped news organizations in multi-platform minutes.

FOX NEWS BEATS CNN, MSNBC COMBINED IN RATINGS, TOPS ALL OF CABLE

Fox News Digital also finished the month as the No. 1 news organization among multi-platform total views with 1.6 billion, a 10 percent increase from May 2018. It’s the fourth straight month that Fox News has topped CNN in the category, as the liberal organization dropped seven percent from last year to finish with 1.5 billion total views.

While CNN continues to collapse when it comes to television ratings, it did manage 127 million unique visitors. However, CNN’s totals were stagnant compared to May 2018 while Fox News grew 16 percent over the same time period to finish with 102 million unique visitors.

Fox News’ mobile app picked up 7.5 million unique visitors, compared to CNN’s 6.6 million.

While CNN’s digital content now falls behind Fox News in several key metrics, television ratings indicate that the liberal brand has additional problems.

Fox News Channel attracted more prime-time viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined last week, as networks such as HGTV, A&E, USA, Discovery, TNT, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, TBS, Hallmark and the History Channel all joined Fox News among basic cable networks to average more prime-time viewers than the struggling CNN.

Fox News also finished May as the most engaged brand in the news across social media, according to Socialbakers.