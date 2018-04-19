Tristan Thompson benched for playoff game, reportedly not living with Khloe Kardashian

Tristian Thompson has been benched.

The 27-year-old NBA star returned to the court on Wednesday night for the first round of playoff games, but the basketball player didn't do much playing. Or any for that matter. According to People, Thompson remained on the Cleveland Cavaliers' bench for the entirety of the game.

Thompson's bench warming comes just days after his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, gave birth to a baby girl amid multiple allegations that he cheated on her with several women.

The day before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, the basketball player was booed by fans during his April 11 game against the New York Knicks. TMZ reported Thompson avoided having his name announced over the PA system.

During the game, fans even held up signs in support of the then 9-months-pregnant Kardashian, who reportedly went “ballistic” when Thompson’s alleged cheating actions were made public.

Also on Wednesday, a source revealed to People that Thompson is reportedly not living in his Cleveland house with Kardashian and their daughter. According to the magazine, Thompson has been in-and-out of the home to see his daughter but is not living there.

Thompson will travel to Indiana for his next playoff game on Friday.