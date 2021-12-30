Expand / Collapse search
Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shares health update after revealing emergency room visit

The Blink 182 drummer shares Alabama Luella, 16, and son Landon, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Travis Barker's daughter is on the mend.

Alabama Luella Barker, who is 16, provided a health update for her fans, declaring she's doing just fine after going to the emergency room.

"I'm gonna be okay!" she wrote in an Instagram Story featuring a picture of her hospital wristband, adding, "Thank [you] to everybody who made sure I was good."

The Blink 182 drummer's daughter did not detail the reason for her visit.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on October 16, 2021, in New York City. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on October 16, 2021, in New York City.  (Gotham/GC Images)

On Wednesday, Alabama posted pictures and videos of herself to Instagram in which she appears to be back at home. In a series of snapshots, the teen showed off a black-and-red sweatshirt and accessories, including a diamond watch.

Meanwhile, her dad has been enjoying a trip to Montecito, California with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum posted several photos to her own Instagram account, revealing the couple's beach view. 

The reality star, 42, also shared an exterior picture of the Rosewood Miramar Beach. The hotel is a special location for the couple as it's where Barker popped the question back in October.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged in October.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged in October. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

Barker, 46, shares Alabama and his son, Landon, 18, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46. They split in 2008 after four years of marriage.

Alabama Barker made headlines in July when she referred to Kourtney Kardashian as her "stepmom."

Alabama Barker made headlines in July when she referred to Kourtney Kardashian as her "stepmom." (Photo by Noam Galai)

Meanwhile, Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

