Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Padma Lakshmi
Published

‘Top Chef’ to resume production in Portland with COVID-19 protocols in place, network says

Season 18 will air in 2021

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 28Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Film  and television productions are ramping up in many areas despite looming concerns over the coronavirus pandemic -- and the latest reality TV series to hit go on filming is “Top Chef.”

The competition cooking show is all hands on deck to begin shooting its next edition in Portland, Ore. And with the greenlight, COVID-19 measures will be implemented to keep production on track and positive tests hopefully at a minimum.

Production is already underway, according to Bravo, as the show adheres to comprehensive safety and health guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in correspondence with state and local orders.

NBCUniversal is also adding in safety practices for added compliance.

PADMA LAKSHMI REVEALS SHE EATS OVER 7,000 CALORIES A DAY WHEN FILMING ‘TOP CHEF’

'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi.

'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi. (2018 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

“Portland has been on our radar for the last few years as a burgeoning culinary destination known for its innovative dining scene driven by independent, chef-owned restaurants, local farms and purveyors,” said Bravo EVP of current production Shari Levine on Monday in a statement from the network.

“The city’s unique culture alongside Oregon’s natural pantry of indigenous ingredients and incredible scenic beauty makes it the ultimate chef’s playground and an ideal destination for ‘Top Chef’ to explore.”

‘TOP CHEF’ CONTESTANT AARON GRISSOM DEAD AT 34

The series’ top judging talent Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons are also returning and this season the show will implement a rotating panel of “Top Chef” alums for the first time ever.

Former contestants who will be appearing on the judging front include Richard Blais, Carrie Baird, Nina Compton, Tiffany Derry, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kristen Kish, Edward Lee, Kwame Onwuachi, Amar Santana, Dale Talde and Brooke Williamson.

(L-R) Head "Top Chef' judge Tom Colicchio, judge Gail Simmons, host Padma Lakshmi and producer Andy Cohen.

(L-R) Head "Top Chef' judge Tom Colicchio, judge Gail Simmons, host Padma Lakshmi and producer Andy Cohen. (Reuters, File)

 'TOP CHEF' WINNER FATIMA ALI DEAD AT 29

“Filming ‘Top Chef’ in the current climate has been possible because of our strong partnership with Bravo and the city of Portland and the state of Oregon,” said Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon, co-CEOs of "Top Chef" production company Magical Elves.

“We are excited to highlight the cuisine and culture of the state through our talented chefs and judges. This season promises to be unique in a multitude of ways.”

CELEBRITY CHEF TOM COLICCHIO ON WHAT HE'S COOKING — AND HIS PREDICTIONS FOR RESTAURANT INDUSTRY'S FUTURE

The Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series will return in 2021 for season 18.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment