Top baby names of the year revealed: Dumbest celeb baby name of 2012?

The top baby names of 2012 have been announced, and while America seems to be able to choose relatively normal names for their offspring, like Sophia and Aiden, celebrities, once again, showed their need to stand out.



In 2012, we saw celebs come up some of the wackiest baby names ever. Robert Downey Jr. and “Real Housewife” Kim Zolciak both invented new words (Exton and Kash Kade), while inappropriate place names were the weapon of choice for Mariah Carey and Nick Lachey: hello, Moroccan and Camden.

Reese Witherspoon gave us likely future oil baron Tennessee Toth, while Uma Thurman introduced the longest stupid baby name in history: Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson.

So with a plethora of ridiculous and unfortunate names to choose from, you tell us:



Which celeb baby name do you think was the stupidest this year?