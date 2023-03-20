Toni Collette asked intimacy coordinators to leave while on set: 'Making me feel more anxious'

Australian actress Toni Collette is detailing the discomfort she has felt on-set filming sex scenes — but not in the way you may think.

The "Knives Out" actress expressed her views on intimacy coordinators infiltrating studios to help actors safely film sex scenes, during an interview with The Sunday Times.

"I think it’s only been a couple of times where they’ve been brought in, and I have very much trusted and felt at ease with the people I was working with. It just felt like those people who were brought in to make me feel more at ease were actually making me feel more anxious," she revealed.

"They weren’t helping, so I asked them to leave."

In recent years, Hollywood has implemented intimacy coordinators on film and TV sets that require actors to film sexual scenes, often involving nudity.

Collette reveals that had this practice been utilized when she was a younger actor, perhaps she would have a different outlook.

"It depends. Look, every job is different. Every single job is different. Because it’s a bunch of new people it’s a new energy; everyone brings their whole life with them, and it’s all thrown in the pot. You never know what you’re going to get and it’s a miracle that a film ever comes together, let alone thrives," she explained.

"I’ve been very fortunate in that I’ve only worked with a few a---holes over the several decades that I’ve managed to keep this boat afloat."

Collette's career includes an Academy Award nomination for her role in "The Sixth Sense," as well as fronting the smash film "Muriel's Wedding" and the true-crime miniseries, "The Staircase."

"I think I was much braver when I was younger," she details. "I think the more you learn about the world, the more cautious you become, because you know you can make mistakes. All the pitfalls become glaringly obvious. People start to get safer. I actively try to go against that because, as far as we know, we’re only here once. Why not f---ing go for it on all fronts, in every area of life?"

Being in the industry for as long as she has, Collette recognizes the evolution of Hollywood, which includes cancel culture.

Collette revealed someone like Ricky Gervais, who actively takes on cancel culture, is someone she enjoys.

"God, when [cancel culture] was first mentioned to me, a while back now, I didn’t quite understand what people meant…I mean, we don’t want people who are offensive swinging their stuff around with freedom. But people who are authentic and have something within them to share in life, feeling stifled? Doesn’t feel so good, does it?"

Collette's latest project "The Power" is available March 31 on Prime Video.