Toni Collette announces divorce from musician husband Dave Galafassi after 19 years of marriage

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi are ending their marriage after nearly two decades together.

The Emmy Award-winning actress shared a joint statement on her Instagram account Wednesday, revealing their intent to divorce.

"The Staircase" star posted a snap of a floral wall with the words "Peace & Love" spelled out in colorful blooms.

"It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing," Collette wrote. "We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other."

Collette and Galafassi, an Australian musician, met in 2002 and married in a traditional Buddhist ceremony Jan. 11, 2003.

"Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape," she added.

The pair first welcomed daughter Sage Florence in 2008 and then had son Arlo Robert in 2011.

"We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks."

She was the lead singer of their band, Toni Collette & the Finish, and also wrote each song on their 11-track album from 1996, "Beautiful Awkward Pictures."

Collette is known for a wide range of film and television roles. Her breakthrough performance was in the 1994 comedy "Muriel's Wedding."

She earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in "The Sixth Sense," and BAFTA Award nominations for "About A Boy" and "Little Miss Sunshine."