Tommy Chong battling prostate cancer, using hemp oil as treatment

Comedian Tommy Chong is battling prostate cancer.



Chong, one-half of the Cheech and Chong duo, said he was diagnosed about a month ago, but he's had the cancer — a "slow Stage 1" — for "a long time."

The 74-year-old has been treating it with hemp oil and revealed his diagnosis to support the decriminalization of marijuana use and sales.

"I've got prostate cancer, and I'm treating it with hemp oil, with cannabis," Chong said. "So [legalizing marijuana] means a lot more to me than just being able to smoke a joint without being arrested."

Chong first noticed symptoms eight years ago when he was jailed for selling drug paraphernalia. He said he started having prostate-related problems when he was drug-free for three years. "So I know it had nothing to do with cannabis," he said. "Cannabis is a cure."

Chong, however, specified that he does not smoke marijuana to treat his cancer, but rather ingests the hemp oil "at night, so I won't be woozy all day."

"I'm taking it as a medicine," he said.

